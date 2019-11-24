Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Held to one reception
Gabriel caught one pass for 19 yards in Chicago's 19-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday.
Even though Mitchell Trubisky threw the ball 41 times, Gabriel was targeted just three times. Coming into this game, he had posted at least 39 yards in each of the previous four contests, but for the fourth time this season, he was held to fewer than 25 receiving yards. As a player with limited upside and significant downside, he profiles as a risky flex option.
