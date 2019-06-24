Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Hoping to build on career year
Gabriel has improved his connection with Mitchell Trubisky this offseason, Alyssa Barbiere of USA Today reports.
Not only was Gabriel learning a new offense last year, but he also was working with Trubisky for the first time. The development didn't stop Gabriel from posting a career-high 67 receptions and 688 yards, though he topped 33 yards just once over the last five games of the season. While he's displayed improved chemistry with his quarterback, he may struggle to see much of an increase on the 93 targets he saw in 2018, especially with Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller (shoulder), Tarik Cohen, Trey Burton (sports hernia) and others vying for targets. Overall, Gabriel could have a few big weeks, mostly due to his explosive speed, but it won't be surprising if he has others in which he's held in check, making him a better draft pick in best-ball leagues.
