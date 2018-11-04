Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Injures right leg Sunday
Gabriel limped off the field favoring his right left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 41-9 win at Buffalo, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Prior to his departure with 4:40 left in the game, Gabriel gathered in three of five passes for 45 yards. He's reached that yardage total in four of the past five games, a trend that could continue if his injury isn't serious and No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson continues to miss time with a groin concern. The Bears won't practice again until Wednesday, so coach Adam Gase may not touch on Gabriel's health until midweek.
