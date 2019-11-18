Gabriel had seven catches (14 targets) for 57 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Rams.

Gabriel was targeted early and often, but Mitch Trubisky's inability to get him the ball downfield led to a lackluster fantasy line outside of full PPR formats. The 14 targets were a promising sign, as the 28-year-old failed to top seven looks since his incredible three-touchdown performance back in Week 3. Its hard to trust any Chicago receiving option given is inconsistent play under center, but Gabriel does appear to have a strong rapport with Trubisky, which gives the veteran PPR value heading into a matchup against the Giants on Sunday.