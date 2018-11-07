Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Limited Wednesday
Gabriel (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Gabriel began last week with the same listing, only to practice in full twice to wrap up Week 9 prep. Near the end of Sunday's convincing victory in Buffalo, he limped off the field favoring his right leg, which coach Matt Nagy termed "soreness" afterward, per Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago. There's a chance Gabriel's right knee injury lingers, but the fact he fit in some activity indicates the Bears have instituted a maintenance program of sorts with his availability on gameday in mind.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...