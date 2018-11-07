Gabriel (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Gabriel began last week with the same listing, only to practice in full twice to wrap up Week 9 prep. Near the end of Sunday's convincing victory in Buffalo, he limped off the field favoring his right leg, which coach Matt Nagy termed "soreness" afterward, per Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago. There's a chance Gabriel's right knee injury lingers, but the fact he fit in some activity indicates the Bears have instituted a maintenance program of sorts with his availability on gameday in mind.

