Gabriel (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.

There's been no word from the Bears that Gabriel has completed his journey through the concussion protocol, but he still may have to face an evaluation in front of an independent neurologist before he can suit up again. On a positive note, he participated in every drill Wednesday, putting himself in a great position to play for the first time since Week 3.

