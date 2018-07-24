Gabriel is off to a good start early in training camp and is excited for how the Bears plan to use him, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports. "[Gabriel]'s working through some adjustments within the play on what he does against a certain coverage," said Bears coach Matt Nagy. "But the biggest thing for him is he's a speedy guy, and he knows how we're going to use him and some of the things we want to do. And he's done a great job."

Listed at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, Gabriel is one of the smallest players in the NFL but also one of the fastest. His speed was put to good use with the Browns in 2014 and the Falcons in 2016, and a down season in 2017 didn't dissuade the Bears from giving him a four-year, $26 million contract with $14 million guaranteed. Gabriel hopes to be used in the same way as Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 544 receiving yards in five games (including playoffs) after Nagy took over play-calling duties from Andy Reid late last season. While he probably won't come close to matching Hill's target volume, Gabriel could provide a similar aspect of versatility for the Bears, primarily serving as a field-stretcher while also getting some snaps from the slot and backfield.