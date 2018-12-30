Gabriel may have more play-making opportunities available Sunday against the Vikings with Allen Robinson (ribs) inactive for the contest, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has typically spread the wealth around among the Bears' pass catchers this season, but Mayer posits that Robinson's absence coupled with the artificial turf in Minnesota will prove most beneficial to Gabriel, the speediest member of the team's wideout corps. Gabriel didn't need the aid of turf to make things difficult for Minnesota back in Week 11 at Soldier Field, where he turned nine targets into seven receptions for 52 yards and took two carries for 17 yards.