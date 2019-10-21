Gabriel caught one pass for 6 yards in the Bears' 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Gabriel was nearly invisible in this contest, largely because the Bears were unable to sustain any consistent offense, and Mitchell Trubisky was under extreme duress, keeping him from taking his time to locate receivers. Aside from his huge performance against Washington in Week 3, he's averaged 14 yards over his other three games, making him a volatile fantasy option with a scary floor.