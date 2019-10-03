Play

Gabriel (concussion) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Gabriel's journey through the concussion protocol has been a slog to date, as he has yet to take the practice field or have anything aside from a DNP tag on the Bears' past five injury reports. Assuming another absence from Gabriel in Oakland on Sunday, the Bears' pecking order at wide receiver will be Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Javon Wims and Cordarrelle Patterson.

