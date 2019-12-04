Play

Gabriel (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

In the concussion protocol for the second time this season, Gabriel has yet to take the practice field on this occasion. He'll have 10 days between Week 14 and the Bears' Week 15 contest at Green Bay to clear all five phases, the last of which is an evaluation in front of an independent neurologist.

