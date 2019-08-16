Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Not suiting up Friday
Gabriel is not expected to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Giants.
Gabriel is on track to miss his second straight preseason contest. He'll join fellow receivers Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller (ankle) and Cordarrelle Patterson on the sidelines, leaving reps available for depth wideouts such as Javon Wims and Riley Ridley. It remains to be seen whether Gabriel will take the field before Week 1.
