Bears coach Matt Nagy said Gabriel's foot injury isn't serious, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gabriel hasn't practiced since Saturday and likely will be held out of Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati, but it doesn't sound as if he's in much danger of missing Week 1. Prospective fantasy owners would still like to see Gabriel at least once this preseason, hoping for a clue about how the Bears plan to use him. The four-year, $24 million contract is a strong hint in the direction of regular snaps, but Gabriel may be a low-volume deep threat more so than a consistent source of touches. Of course, the Bears could also take advantage of his speed with a steady diet of end-arounds and screen passes.

