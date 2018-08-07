Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Only dealing with minor issue
Bears coach Matt Nagy said Gabriel's foot injury isn't serious, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gabriel hasn't practiced since Saturday and likely will be held out of Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati, but it doesn't sound as if he's in much danger of missing Week 1. Prospective fantasy owners would still like to see Gabriel at least once this preseason, hoping for a clue about how the Bears plan to use him. The four-year, $24 million contract is a strong hint in the direction of regular snaps, but Gabriel may be a low-volume deep threat more so than a consistent source of touches. Of course, the Bears could also take advantage of his speed with a steady diet of end-arounds and screen passes.
More News
-
Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Looking good so far•
-
Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Will help to stretch defenses•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Poised to join Bears•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Expects to leave Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Offers little in divisional-round loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...