Gabriel suffered a concussion and has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Redskins, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Gabriel had a monster night before exiting the contest, leading the Bears with six receptions for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Look for Anthony Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson to potentially some extra reps to close out Monday's game. Gabriel will have to pass concussion protocol testing this week before he can return to the field.