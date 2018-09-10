Gabriel played 60 of 70 offensive snaps (85.7 percent) in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Green Bay, catching each of his five targets for a total of 25 yards.

Operating as the clear No. 2 wide receiver, Gabriel had a 31-yard gain on a downfield pass but was otherwise stuffed near the line of scrimmage on a bunch of short throws. He also had an 11-yard gain wiped out by a penalty and an incomplete deep target negated by a roughing-the-passer call. Allen Robinson led the Bears with seven targets and 61 receiving yards, while rookie Anthony Miller caught two of three targets for 14 yards on 39 snaps (55.7 percent). Gabriel will face the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 2.