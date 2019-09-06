Gabriel caught two passes for 24 yards in the Bears' loss to the Packers.

Gabriel was called for pass interference on a long completion, and he also had a deep reception overturned by replay, so despite his unimpressive numbers, there was potential for him to have had a much stronger performance. Although he may not see the career-high 93 targets he was given in 2018, his blazing speed will always give him splash-play potential, making him a player with a high variance of weekly fantasy performances.