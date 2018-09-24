Gabriel caught six passes for 34 yards in the Bears 16-14 victory over the Cardinals in Week 3.

Although Gabriel failed to average six yards per reception, he was targeted twice on deep passes, though both of those attempts were broken up. In addition, he was targeted a team-high 10 times, and he's averaging six touches per game through three contests. Even though he's yet to post more than 47 yards in a game, his usage is promising, and if the Bears offense can begin to gel, he could see an increase in his fantasy value.