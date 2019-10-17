Play

Gabriel (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Gabriel logged every rep in practice for the second day in a row, the Bears have yet to indicate that he's been removed from the NFL's concussion protocol. The wideout will still have two full days to receive clearance from an independent neurologist ahead of the Bears' matchup Sunday with the Saints.

