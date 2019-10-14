Gabriel (concussion) took part in Monday's practice, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

This marks Gabriel's first on-field work since he suffered a concussion Week 3. The Bears won't release an injury report until Wednesday, but it's encouraging that he made an appearance at practice following the team's Week 6 bye.

