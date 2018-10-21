Gabriel caught three passes for 26 yards in the Bears 38-31 loss to New England.

In a game that Mitch Trubisky threw the ball 50 times, it was disappointing that Gabriel was targeted just four times. However, it was clear that the Patriots paid special attention to him so that he wouldn't beat them with his blazing speed. In addition, Trubisky was inaccurate on the majority of his passes that were thrown to his outside receivers, which directly impacted Gabriel's performance. He's now had a pair of big games to go along with four games in which he had fewer than 35 receiving yards, making him a volatile weekly lineup option.