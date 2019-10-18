Play

Gabriel (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Gabriel came back from a Week 6 bye as a full practice participant throughout the week. With Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) also set to return, the Chicago offense is in good health for a tricky matchup with the red-hot Saints defense.

