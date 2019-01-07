Garbiel caught four passes for 37 yards while adding a pair of rushing attempts for 20 yards in the Bears' 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles.

Gabriel was targeted nine times and used mostly on short-to-intermediate passes to help move the chains in the Bears' playoff loss. During his first year with the Bears, Gabriel ended the season with 67 catches for 688 yards and two scores, but he didn't find the end zone since Week 4 and he only had two strong fantasy performances all year. He'll enter the second of a four-year contract as a low-upside fantasy option who has yet to post 700 receiving yards in any of his five NFL seasons.