Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Rests during preseason opener
Gabriel was declared inactive for the Bears' preseason contest against the Panthers.
Most of the Bears' skill position starters sat this contest out, so there's no reason for concern. Going into his second year with the team, he's expected to retain his role as a starting receiver, and he'll look to build on a season in which he set career-highs with 67 receptions and 688 yards. However, he struggled down the stretch last year as he failed to exceed 33 yards in four of his last five games. He's looking like he'll be a depth option in most fantasy leagues this year.
