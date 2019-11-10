Gabriel caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 20-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Gabriel scored his touched on a great play call that left a deep safety out of position while he easily outran his defender to the end zone. He's now posted at least 53 yards or a touchdown in four of his last five games despite averaging just five targets. With his recent run of production, he's beginning to look like a player who can be trusted as a flex option.