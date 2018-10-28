Gabriel caught four passes for 52 yards in Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Jets.

With Chicago controlling this game throughout, the Bears attempted just 29 passes which limited Gabriel's opportunities, and although one of his six targets was a deep shot down the right sideline, the pass was significantly overthrown. He's only found the end zone in one game this season, and his inconsistent yardage totals makes him a volatile fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories