Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Seven touches in Week 2
Gabriel caught four passes for 30 yards while adding another 17 yards on three rushing attempts in Monday's win over the Seahawks.
For a player who was largely thought to be a deep threat going into the season, it's becoming clear that the coaching staff simply wants to get the ball in his hands on short passes and runs to let him try to make plays with his speed. However, on his 12 touches this season, he's averaging just six yards, and although fantasy owners can't complain about the usage, the fact he's not being put in position to catch deep passes takes away much of his fantasy appeal. If this type of usage continues, he'll have more value in PPR leagues than in standard scoring.
More News
-
Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Plays 85.7 percent of snaps•
-
Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Returns early from foot injury•
-
Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Hopeful to return Week 1•
-
Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Unlikely to go Saturday•
-
Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Unavailable for Thursday's game•
-
Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Only dealing with minor issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire for Week 3
Jamey Eisenberg gives you an in-depth look at the waiver wire heading into Week 3.
-
MNF recap, Wentz update
Chris Towers breaks down Monday night's action, plus all the news you may have missed to open...
-
Fantasy football Week 3 waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.