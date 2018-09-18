Gabriel caught four passes for 30 yards while adding another 17 yards on three rushing attempts in Monday's win over the Seahawks.

For a player who was largely thought to be a deep threat going into the season, it's becoming clear that the coaching staff simply wants to get the ball in his hands on short passes and runs to let him try to make plays with his speed. However, on his 12 touches this season, he's averaging just six yards, and although fantasy owners can't complain about the usage, the fact he's not being put in position to catch deep passes takes away much of his fantasy appeal. If this type of usage continues, he'll have more value in PPR leagues than in standard scoring.