Bears wide receivers coach Mike Furrey said Gabriel has shown "huge growth" since last offseason, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Furrey suggests Gabriel needed some time to buy into the importance of detail in coach Matt Nagy's offense, with the wide receiver initially believing he could get by on speed alone. Gabriel enjoyed back-to-back 100-yard games early last season, but he then averaged just 3.6 catches for 35 yards in his final 11 contests, failing to score a touchdown after Week 6. While a second year in the same offense may help his efficiency, Gabriel faces a challenge to match his 2018 volume (93 targets) with second-year wide receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder) potentially taking on more work. The Bears also need to feed Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen and Trey Burton, while Mike Davis, David Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson and Adam Shaheen also are in the mix to see passes. Gabriel's 2018 mark of 7.4 yards per target doesn't give him the best argument to be a priority, though Robinson (8.0), Miller (7.8) and Burton (7.5) didn't fare much better.