Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Shut out in Week 10
Gabriel was targeted three times but failed to catch a pass in Chicago's Week 10 victory over the Lions.
Gabriel was targeted on a deep pass in the end zone, but the ball was overthrown, but otherwise he wasn't a focal point of the Bears' attack in an easy victory over the Lions. After posting a pair of 100-yard games, he's averaged just 31 yards in the four games since, making him a risky option in weekly fantasy lineups.
