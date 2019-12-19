Play

Gabriel (concussion) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gabriel will have one more opportunity this week to get in some form of activity on the practice field, but it doesn't appear likely he'll be able to do so. Since being diagnosed with his second concussion of the season coming out the Week 12 game against the Giants, Gabriel hasn't resumed practicing in any fashion and has missed three consecutive games. Expect him to sit out again Sunday in the Bears' home finale versus Kansas City.

