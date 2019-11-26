Play

Gabriel (concussion) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.

Gabriel suffered a concussion during this past Sunday's win over the Giants, and according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, coach Matt Nagy said "it'd be a stretch" for Gabriel to suit up Thursday against the Lions. Gabriel's absence from a second straight practice along with the fact that it's his second head injury support that notion, and he'll have one more opportunity to get onto the field Wednesday. Javon Wims is in line for increased duties if Gabriel is ultimately ruled out.

