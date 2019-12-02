Play

Gabriel (concussion) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, coach Matt Nagy announced prior to practice that Gabriel still remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, so it doesn't come as a major surprise that the wideout wasn't able to take any reps in the Bears' first practice of Week 14. Given that Gabriel previously suffered a concussion in September that kept him sidelined for two games, he'll have a tough time gaining clearance for his second head injury of the season ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cowboys.

