Gabriel (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Gabriel hasn't sniffed the practice field since sustaining his second concussion of the campaign Week 12. Until he makes some noticeable progress through the league's protocol for head injuries, he won't be a candidate for game action. Look for Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller to continue hogging the snaps and targets afforded Bears wide receivers in the final two games of the season.

