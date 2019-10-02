Play

Gabriel (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Gabriel has yet to practice since sustaining a concussion during a Week 3 victory at Washington. With no tangible progress to date in the protocol for head injuries, there's no telling when he'll be available to the Bears offense again. In Gabriel's absence this past Sunday against the Vikings, the Bears trotted out Allen Robinson, Javon Wims and Cordarrelle Patterson in the starting lineup, though Anthony Miller received far more offensive snaps (43 versus seven) than the latter.

