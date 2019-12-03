Play

Gabriel (concussion) didn't practice Tuesday, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

Gabriel still hasn't practiced since picking up his second concussion of the season in Week 12's 19-14 win over the Giants, so he's trending toward missing another game if he can't get on the field Wednesday. Anthony Miller and Javon Wims both enjoyed increased snap counts in Gabriel's stead, and the former produced a whopping nine catches for 140 yards.

