Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Struggles continue
Gabriel caught three passes for 33 yards in Chicago's 24-17 win over the Packers.
After being targeted at least seven times in each of his last four games, Gabriel was targeted just three times as the Chicago offense leaned upon their rushing attack to control the clock. He hasn't scored a TD or exceeded 52 yards in any of his last nine games, making him a low-upside option in the fantasy playoffs.
