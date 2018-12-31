Gabriel injured his ribs during Sunday's 24-10 win in Minnesota, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gabriel's injury initially was termed a shoulder concern, but further evaluation helped the Bears hone in on the area at issue. Coach Matt Nagy said Gabriel and Anthony Miller (shoulder) will continue to be examined but believes neither injury is serious. The duo join Allen Robinson (ribs) as banged-up Bears receivers heading into preparation for a wild-card matchup with the Eagles.

