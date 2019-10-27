Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Targeted six times
Gabriel caught four passes for 53 yards in Chicago's 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Gabriel was second on the team with six targets, and he had a chance for a big-play when he was wide open deep down field, but the ball was significantly overthrown. Although he's posted at least 53 yards in two of his last three games, he also has a pair of games with fewer than 12 yards over the last four weeks, making him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups.
