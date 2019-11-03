Gabriel caught three passes for 69 yards in the Bears' 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

In a game that Mitchell Trubisky threw for just 125 yards, Gabriel was fortunate to come away with a respectable performance. On his 53-yard reception, the defense lost track of him, providing his quarterback with one of his easiest throws of the afternoon. He also helped to extend a drive with a critical catch on a third-down play. Although his targets are inconsistent on a week-to-week basis, he's posted at least 53 yards in three of his last four games, and he's emerging as a useful depth option on fantasy rosters.