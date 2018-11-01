Gabriel (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gabriel's advancement to full participation after being limited in the Bears' first session of the week suggests his knee issue isn't too worrisome. Though he posted a modest line of four receptions for 52 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Jets, Gabriel could handle an elevated role on offense in Week 9 against the Bills with top wideout Allen Robinson (groin) in danger of a second straight absence. Robinson was a spectator in the Bears' practices Wednesday and Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories