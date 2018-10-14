Gabriel caught all five of his targets for 110 yards and added a nine-yard carry in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Gabriel is emerging as a legitimate big-play threat for the Bears, as evidenced by the 47-yard deep ball he hauled in during the first half and his 54-yard catch in the third quarter. Owners in deeper formats should take notice ahead of Chicago's Week 7 clash with New England.