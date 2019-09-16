Gabriel caught one pass for 11 yards while adding an additional 11 yards on one rushing attempt in the Bears'16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

After seeing five targets in the opener, Gabriel saw just two in this contest, as the team went to a much more run-heavy approach. His fantasy value often comes from splash plays, so he'll be a difficult player to trust in weekly fantasy lineups.

