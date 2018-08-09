Gabriel (foot) will not dress for Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gabriel has been sidelined since Saturday due what's been termed a minor foot issue, so his absence from Thursday's playing roster shouldn't be a major shock. An appearance at some point in training camp would provide prospective fantasy owners with a look into his potential role with the club, but the financial investment the Bears committed this offseason suggests the team plans to give him starter snaps. His next opportunity to take the field in game action arrives next Saturday against the Broncos.