Gabriel (foot) isn't expected to play Saturday at Denver, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gabriel is approaching the two-week mark in his recovery from a foot injury, which is conspiring to hold him out of preseason action. During pregame warmups, he was among a handful of Bears not in uniform, a sign that he won't take the field Saturday. Considering he signed a four-year, $26 million contract in the offseason, Gabriel is in the Bears plans in 2018, but his initial in-game snaps with the team will have to wait another week.

