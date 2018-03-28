Head coach Matt Nagy expects Gabriel to stretch the defense vertically, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-TImes reports.

Nagy plans to use Gabriel in a "zebra" role, which is primarily a slot receiver who'll also be put in motion to create mismatches. Gabriel has had two seasons with at least 16.5 yards per reception during his four years in the league, though he's yet to catch more than 36 passes in a season. He'll be in an offense that promises to have a fast pace while consistently attacking downfield. Although he's unlikely to catch a big number of passes, his big-play ability makes him an upside fantasy option to target in the latter rounds of drafts.