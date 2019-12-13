Gabriel (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Anthony Miller is locked in as the No. 2 receiver for at least one more week, with Javon Wims (knee), Cordarrelle Patterson and Riley Ridley also in the mix for WR snaps behind Allen Robinson. Wims drew six targets and played 91 percent of snaps in a Week 13 matchup with the Lions, but he's listed as questionable for the upcoming game after he suffered a knee injury during last week's win over Dallas. Meanwhile, Gabriel still hasn't returned to practice, making slow progress (if any) through the concussion protocol.