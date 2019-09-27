Play

Gabriel (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Vikings, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Gabriel suffered a concussion toward the end of his three-touchdown performance in Monday's win over Washington. His upcoming absence leaves more work for Anthony Miller, Cordarrelle Patterson and Javon Wims, though Chicago might also give Tairk Cohen a few more snaps in the slot (and move Miller outside more).

