Ginn and the Bears have reached an agreement on a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ginn saw a downturn in his production last season, racking up just 30 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns on 56 targets as part of a fairly potent New Orleans passing attack. His new landing spot in Chicago doesn't really improve his fantasy outlook given the uncertainty at quarterback and the presence of Allen Robinson and breakout candidate Anthony Miller (shoulder), who are both in line for a good chunk of targets.