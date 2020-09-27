site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-ted-ginn-posts-first-reception-of-season | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Ted Ginn: Posts first reception of season
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
at
6:19 pm ET 1 min read
Ginn caught one pass for 29 yards in the Bears' 30-26 victory over the Falcons on Sunday.
After being a healthy scratch in Week 2, Ginn was targeted three times as the Bears spent most of the game clawing back from a large deficit. Unless his role in the offense drastically increases, his fantasy value will be minimal.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/30/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read