site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-ted-ginn-shut-out-in-opener | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Ted Ginn: Shut out in opener
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 13, 2020
at
5:41 pm ET 1 min read
Ginn was targeted once in Chicago's 27-23 win over the Lions on Sunday.
After joining the
Bears on a free-agent deal in the off-season, Ginn saw seven of his teammates targeted more than he was. Unless he sees his role in the offense increase quickly, he'll be a difficult player to trust on fantasy rosters. More News
04/30/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/30/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/09/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read