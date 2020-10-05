site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Ted Ginn: Targeted twice
RotoWire Staff
Ginn caught two passes for 11 yards in Chicago's 19-11 loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Although Ginn caught both of his targets, he's caught just three passes for 40 yards on the season, giving him very little fantasy value unless his role changes significantly.
